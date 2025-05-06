Pistons J.B. Bickerstaff Learns NBA Coach of the Year Fate

J.B. Bickerstaff's transformative season with the Pistons earns him a runner-up finish for NBA Coach of the Year, highlighting his significant impact on Detroit's resurgence.

In a season marked by remarkable turnarounds, Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff orchestrated one of the NBA’s most impressive transformations.

Taking the reins of a team that finished the 2023-24 season with a dismal 14-68 record, Bickerstaff led the Pistons to a 44-38 finish in 2024-25, securing a spot in the playoffs. This 30-win improvement stands as one of the most significant single-season turnarounds in NBA history.

J.B. Bickerstaff Finishes Second in Coach of the Year Voting

Despite this achievement, Bickerstaff narrowly missed out on the NBA Coach of the Year award, which was awarded to Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Atkinson, who succeeded Bickerstaff in Cleveland, guided the Cavaliers to a league-best 64-18 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. He received 59 first-place votes, while Bickerstaff garnered 31, finishing second in the voting.

A Season of Progress and Promise in Detroit

Bickerstaff’s impact on the Pistons was profound. Under his leadership, the team not only improved their win total dramatically but also developed a cohesive and competitive identity. The Pistons’ resurgence was fueled by a combination of strategic coaching, player development, and a renewed team culture.

SNUBBED!

Only two NBA Coach of the Year winners from the past had a better win percentage increase (Mike D’Antoni +.402 with the Suns in 2004-05, and Bill Fitch +.390 with the Celtics in 1979-80) than Bickerstaff (+.366) did with the Pistons this past season. Folks, Bickerstaff got snubbed!!!

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Detroit

While the Coach of the Year accolade eluded him, Bickerstaff’s contributions to the Pistons’ revival have not gone unnoticed. His ability to transform a struggling franchise into a playoff contender in just one season is a testament to his coaching acumen and leadership.

As the Pistons look ahead, the foundation laid by Bickerstaff offers a promising outlook for the team’s future. With a solid core and a clear direction, Detroit aims to build upon this season’s success and continue their ascent in the NBA hierarchy.