J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Pistons’ Historic Defense After Game 6 Comeback

The numbers were staggering.

The response from J.B. Bickerstaff said it all.

After the Detroit Pistons stormed back from a 22-point halftime deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 93-79 in Game 6, Bickerstaff didn’t hesitate to put the performance into historical context.

“That was a special performance,” Bickerstaff said via Omari Sankofa II. “To hold them to 19 points in the second half, eight points in the final quarter, that was one of the defensive outputs that’ll go down in the history books.”

He’s not exaggerating.

Defense flips everything

Detroit’s second-half defense completely flipped the game—and the series.

After allowing 60 points in the first half, the Pistons suffocated Orlando down the stretch, forcing misses, disrupting rhythm, and dominating physically. At one point, the Magic missed 23 consecutive shots, a stretch that effectively buried any hopes of closing out the series at home.

The fourth quarter was the knockout punch: just eight total points allowed.

“Until it’s over… it ain’t over”

Beyond the X’s and O’s, Bickerstaff pointed to something deeper—mindset.

“Until it’s over for us, it ain’t over and they have just continued to impress me time and time again. You get spoiled by it, but we just have that mentality that you have to choke the life out of us, and if not we’ll keep swinging.”

That identity has been building all season.

And in Game 6, it showed up at the exact moment Detroit needed it most.

Built for this moment

The Pistons didn’t panic down 22.

They didn’t force shots.

They defended, rebounded, and trusted the process.

That belief—paired with elite execution—turned what looked like the end of their season into a trip back to Detroit with everything on the line.

One game left

Now, it’s Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have the momentum.

Their head coach has the message.

And their defense just delivered a performance that, in Bickerstaff’s words, might be remembered for a long time.

Sunday can’t get here fast enough.