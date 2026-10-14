The Detroit Pistons are entering the 2026-27 NBA season with championship aspirations, a revamped roster, and one particularly interesting challenge for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. With opening day against the Boston Celtics approaching, Bickerstaff must determine how to get the most out of a rotation filled with players who bring very different strengths to the floor.

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The question isn’t whether Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson belong at the center of Detroit’s plans. It’s how Bickerstaff balances the team’s improved outside shooting with the defensive intensity that helped the Pistons finish with an impressive 60-22 record last season.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff walks on the floor during the out against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Have More Options, But Tougher Choices

Detroit’s offseason moves have given Bickerstaff some intriguing possibilities, particularly with John Collins and Isaiah Joe joining a roster that already features Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, and Ron Holland II.

According to the Pistons’ official breakdown of their 2026-27 rotation, Cunningham, Duren, and Thompson are firmly established as foundational pieces. Robinson, Collins, Holland, and Paul Reed also appear positioned for meaningful roles, leaving Bickerstaff with decisions about how the remaining minutes should be distributed.

And those decisions could have a significant impact on Detroit’s ability to compete with the Eastern Conference’s best teams. While the Pistons have assembled an impressive collection of talent, finding the right combinations is a different challenge altogether.

Duncan Robinson or More Defensive Versatility?

One of Bickerstaff’s most interesting decisions involves how heavily he leans on Robinson’s outside shooting compared to lineups featuring more defensive-minded wings.

Robinson made 220 three-pointers last season while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. That production provides something Cunningham desperately needs: space to attack defenses without consistently facing multiple defenders in the paint.

However, Detroit must also consider the defensive impact of Thompson and Holland. Thompson has already established himself among the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, while Holland’s energy, athleticism, and ability to disrupt passing lanes give the Pistons another strong option.

The challenge is finding lineups that maintain Detroit’s defensive identity without making life more difficult offensively. Playing multiple limited perimeter shooters alongside Cunningham and Duren could allow opposing defenses to crowd the paint, particularly against elite competition.

That makes Robinson’s role especially important, whether Bickerstaff uses him as a starter or builds certain second-unit combinations around his shooting.

John Collins Adds Another Layer to the Decision

The arrival of Collins creates another wrinkle in Detroit’s rotation.

The 29-year-old forward signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Pistons after averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. His athleticism and offensive versatility give Detroit another established scoring option alongside Cunningham and Duren.

But the early preseason results have demonstrated that chemistry won’t necessarily develop overnight.

During Detroit’s 114-108 overtime preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on October 10, Collins scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Although one preseason performance is hardly a reason for concern, it reinforces the importance of finding offensive combinations that allow Detroit’s newcomers to complement rather than complicate the team’s existing strengths.

Collins’ ability to play alongside Duren, while providing enough shooting and mobility at power forward, could ultimately determine how much flexibility Bickerstaff has with his other starters.

The Bench Rotation Might Be the Biggest Challenge

Beyond the starting lineup, Bickerstaff must decide how to distribute minutes among several players capable of contributing to a winning team.

Huerter and Joe offer additional perimeter shooting, while Holland brings defensive pressure and the ability to create opportunities in transition. Each provides something valuable, but fitting everyone into a consistent rotation without sacrificing chemistry could prove difficult.

Holland, in particular, is a tough call. An October 13 preseason evaluation from SB Nation highlighted his impressive defensive activity while raising questions about how his offensive limitations fit into Detroit’s rotation.

That’s the balancing act Bickerstaff faces. Does he prioritize the shooting that helps Cunningham operate, or give more minutes to the athletic defenders who make Detroit so difficult to play against?

The answer could change depending on the opponent, game situation, and which combinations establish chemistry early in the season.

Bickerstaff Has Two Games to Evaluate His Options

Detroit has two preseason games remaining before the regular season begins. The Pistons visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 14, before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday, October 16.

Those contests provide Bickerstaff with opportunities to experiment with different combinations, evaluate Detroit’s newcomers, and determine which players are most comfortable alongside Cunningham.

Then comes the real test.

The Pistons will open their regular season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, October 20, at Little Caesars Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

After winning 60 games last season, Detroit isn’t entering this campaign simply hoping to make the playoffs. The expectations are considerably higher, which makes Bickerstaff’s decisions about playing time and lineup combinations that much more important.

The J.B. Bickerstaff Lineup Decision Comes Down to Balance

Bickerstaff has an enviable problem, but it’s a problem nonetheless. The Pistons have enough talent to create several different lineups, yet the combinations that provide the most offense won’t necessarily be the ones that give Detroit its best defense.

Our expectation is that Cunningham, Thompson, Robinson, Collins, and Duren will be the leading candidates to start when everyone is healthy. The more difficult decisions could involve the minutes behind that group and which players Bickerstaff trusts when games are on the line.

For a team with legitimate championship aspirations, finding the right balance could be the difference between another successful regular season and a deep playoff run.

And with opening night approaching, Bickerstaff has little time to figure it all out.