The Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs missing several important players, and the odds appeared stacked against them. Apparently, nobody bothered telling J.B. Bickerstaff’s team that it was supposed to lose.

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Detroit stunned the Spurs 105-93, snapping San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak and improving to 9-4 on the season. Following the victory, Bickerstaff had plenty to say about his team’s defensive effort, while also providing some clarity on the injuries that have depleted his rotation.

And considering how frustrated the Pistons coach was with his defense just a few days earlier, his latest comments were quite a turnaround.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Pistons’ Defensive Dominance

Following the victory, Bickerstaff was asked what made the difference against one of the NBA’s hottest teams. His response, as reported by The Athletic, emphasized two things.

“Defense and character. The second and third quarters, I thought, were immaculate,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “The way the guys competed. The way we were playing physical. The way we were executing our system. The way we were battling undersized to rebound the basketball. That was a character win. That is what Detroit Pistons Basketball looks like, and our guys got back to it tonight.”

Bickerstaff went on to praise the way his players competed physically, executed the defensive game plan, and battled for rebounds despite being undersized. He described the performance as a character-building victory that represented the identity he wants the Pistons to establish.

The numbers certainly support his assessment.

San Antonio entered the contest having won 12 consecutive games, but Detroit held the Spurs below 100 points for the first time this season. Cade Cunningham finished with 27 points, while Daniss Jenkins added 25 and Ausar Thompson contributed 14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals.

The praise was particularly noteworthy because Bickerstaff recently ripped Detroit’s defensive performance after the Pistons allowed 140 points against Washington. Less than a week later, his team delivered one of its most impressive defensive performances of the season.

As impressive as Tuesday’s victory was, Detroit’s growing injury list remains a significant concern. The Pistons defeated San Antonio without Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, Isaiah Joe, and Taurean Prince.

The organization announced Tuesday that Robinson will miss at least one week with a left quadriceps strain. According to Reuters’ injury report, Robinson will be reevaluated after that period, while Holland is considered day-to-day with a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

Bickerstaff has indicated that the two players face different recovery timelines and that Detroit intends to be patient rather than rush either back into action. That’s an understandable approach, particularly with the Pistons still early in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Duren continues recovering from a hamstring strain, with Detroit previously establishing a cautious recovery timeline. His absence has forced Bickerstaff to make significant adjustments to the frontcourt rotation.

And those adjustments are producing some encouraging results.

Jenkins continues proving he deserves meaningful minutes, while Thompson’s versatility has become increasingly important to Detroit’s success. The Pistons certainly want their injured players back, but Tuesday’s performance demonstrated that the remaining roster is capable of competing against quality opponents.

Detroit returns to action Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, where its depth will once again be tested. With another game less than 24 hours after the victory in San Antonio, Bickerstaff will need contributions from throughout his rotation.

For now, the Pistons coach has plenty of reasons to be encouraged.

Detroit is dealing with injuries, but Bickerstaff’s team just delivered the kind of defensive performance that can help establish an identity. And if the Pistons can maintain that effort while getting healthy, they could become a serious problem for the rest of the Eastern Conference.