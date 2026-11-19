The Detroit Pistons were without their best player Wednesday night, along with several other important contributors. Apparently, someone forgot to tell them they were supposed to struggle.

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Despite missing Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, and Taurean Prince, Detroit rolled to an impressive 122-109 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, improving to 10-4 on the season.

Following the victory, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff delivered a powerful message about what makes his team special, and his comments should have Detroit fans feeling pretty good about the direction of this franchise.

According to Coty Davis’ postgame reporting, Bickerstaff praised his team’s unselfish approach, explaining that the Pistons don’t change how they play based on who’s available.

“When one guy goes down or eight guys go down, however many guys we’ve got out right now, they all play the same way and they all want to share the game,” Bickerstaff said. “When you play that way, everybody can get involved.”

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Prove Their Depth Is More Than Just Talk

The numbers certainly backed up Bickerstaff’s message, as seven Pistons scored in double figures against New Orleans. John Collins led the way with 20 points, Javonte Green added 18, and Daniss Jenkins and Paul Reed contributed 17 apiece.

Detroit also knocked down 17 three-pointers on just 32 attempts, shooting an outstanding 53.1% from beyond the arc. Perhaps even more impressive, the Pistons recorded 29 assists on 41 made field goals, showing exactly what Bickerstaff meant when discussing his team’s willingness to share the basketball.

The performance came just one night after Detroit’s statement victory over the San Antonio Spurs, making the back-to-back road sweep particularly impressive.

With Cunningham added to the injury report before Wednesday’s game, Bickerstaff needed contributions from players who aren’t typically asked to shoulder such significant responsibilities. And they delivered.

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Isaiah Joe’s Return

Another encouraging development was the return of Isaiah Joe, who had missed Detroit’s previous 10 games because of a right hip contusion. Joe wasted little time making his presence felt, scoring 11 points in approximately 16 minutes while connecting on three of his five three-point attempts.

Bickerstaff was especially pleased with Joe’s ability to make an impact despite his limited playing time.

“I know it’s hard playing just those spot-minutes sometimes to catch a rhythm, but you see the impact that he can have on the floor, the things that he can do,” Bickerstaff said of Joe. “The shotmaking, obviously, but he can playmake as well and competes on the defensive end. So, it was good to see him back.”

According to the NBA’s official game report, the Pistons also received nine assists from Jenkins and seven from Kevin Huerter. Both helped keep the offense moving without Cunningham running the show.

Pistons Host Toronto Next With Cunningham Still in Question

Detroit will return home Friday to face the Toronto Raptors in NBA Cup action, and Cunningham’s availability remains something to monitor. However, Wednesday’s performance provided another reminder that the Pistons have developed something they haven’t always had in recent seasons: legitimate depth.

Bickerstaff’s message was simple, but the results made it powerful. When everybody is willing to share the basketball and contribute, the Pistons are proving they don’t have to depend on just one superstar to win games.