The NFL has handed down significant punishment to one of its most prominent owners.

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San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, according to Adam Schefter. The discipline comes after the league spent more than a month reviewing York’s August arrest in Ohio and the misdemeanor case that followed.

The six-game suspension and $500,000 fine represent a substantial penalty for the 49ers’ principal owner. It also resolves a disciplinary process that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell publicly acknowledged was underway shortly after York’s arrest.

Just in: San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2026

Jed York’s Ohio Arrest Led to NFL Review

York was arrested Aug. 23 in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of a law-enforcement operation involving the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He was initially charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors later amended that charge to disorderly conduct.

York ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, with the latter involving his use of a cellphone to respond to an undercover advertisement. He was sentenced to one day in jail, received credit for the day already served and was ordered to pay $1,150 in fines.

The NFL made it clear almost immediately that the resolution of York’s criminal case wouldn’t necessarily end the matter from the league’s perspective. Goodell later confirmed that York’s conduct was being reviewed under the Personal Conduct Policy, which applies to owners as well as players, coaches and other league personnel.

That review has now produced a significant punishment.

NFL Owners Are Held to Higher Standard

The size of York’s penalty isn’t unprecedented, and the NFL’s policy specifically provides for heightened accountability for those running its franchises.

The league’s 2026 Personal Conduct Policy states that ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations occur. Recent reporting on the NFL’s review of York’s case noted that a suspension and fine were among the potential outcomes being considered.

There is also a notable historical comparison.

Former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was suspended six games and fined $500,000 in 2014 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. That is the exact length of suspension and amount of the fine Schefter reports the league has now imposed on York.

The circumstances surrounding the two cases were different, but the punishment provides a clear precedent for how aggressively the NFL can discipline one of its owners.

Jed York Issues Public Apology

Statement from Jed York:

“Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full. To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead.”

What Jed York’s Suspension Means for San Francisco

York has been a central figure in the 49ers organization for nearly two decades, taking control of the franchise’s day-to-day operations in 2008 before becoming its principal owner in 2024. San Francisco has reached three Super Bowls during his leadership tenure, including two since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch arrived in 2017.

The 49ers had already operated without York at some league functions while his situation was being reviewed. Front Office Sports reported in September that York was absent from the previous month’s owners meeting in Atlanta, where CEO Al Guido served as San Francisco’s primary representative.

Now his absence is mandatory.

The league is also counting the time York has already spent away. Per the NFL, York stayed away from San Francisco’s first three regular-season games and from league meetings while the investigation was open, and those three games count toward the suspension. He is eligible to rejoin the team Tuesday, Oct. 20.

A six-game suspension is significant under any circumstances, but it becomes particularly notable when applied to the principal owner of one of the NFL’s most recognizable franchises. York’s legal case may have been resolved quickly, but the league clearly determined that additional discipline was warranted under its own conduct standards.

For York, the financial hit is considerable.

The bigger message from the NFL may be the suspension itself.

Players aren’t the only people subject to the Personal Conduct Policy, and on Friday, one of the league’s 32 principal owners found that out in a very public way.