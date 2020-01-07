Jeff Blashill defends Red Wings C Dylan Larkin following Brian Burke’s ‘Keep your mouth shut’ comments

When Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin openly told media members that he preferred rest over playing in the NHL All-Star Game, and that would rather the fans not vote him in, Hockey Night in Canada analyst Brian Burke was not happy.

When Burke caught wind of Larkin’s comments, Burke said he thinks it is “stupid” and that the Red Wings center should “get on a plane or keep your mouth shut.”

On Tuesday, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to reporters and when asked about Burke’s comments, Blashill defended Larkin.

“All I can say is I don’t think there is a guy who loves hockey more than Dylan,” Blashill said “Or works harder on a nightly basis, or works harder in practice, more than Dylan.

“I’ll let Dylan speak for himself about his comments, but I would never, ever question the passion, or love, for the game, or work ethic (of Larkin). To me, I didn’t hear Brian Burke, I didn’t read Dylan’s comments, I don’t play attention to any of that stuff, all I know is nobody has more passion for hockey, passion for the Red Wings or Detroit, nobody has more work ethic than him.”

