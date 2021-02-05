Jeff Blashill, Dylan Larkin happier with Red Wings effort despite 8th straight loss

Sharing is caring!

It was a better effort all around, but unfortunately the same result.

The Detroit Red Wings came out with their skates on fire against the Lightning, earning a key shot advantage early in the game and taking the 1-0 lead thanks to Filip Zadina’s 1st goal of the season.

Unfortuantely, it’s as far as they’d get on the scoresheet.

Barclay Goodrow scored twice and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as Tampa Bay would earn their 16th straight home game over the Red Wings, this one by a 3-1 final.

Howevever, both captain Dylan Larkin and head coach Jeff Blashill remained positive after the game, stating the way they played in tonight’s game is how they’ll achieve future success.

“We showed up and competed, it’s a heck of a hockey team over there. It was a one shot game there – there’s a few things we need to clean up some small things in managing the puck better, line changes; our penalty kill did a great job and Greiss did a great job, he stopped what he could see. We worked how we should work every game.”

These kind of “grind it out” games will start going Detroit’s way if they play the type of hockey they did tonight, according to Blashill.

“It’s more conducive to the type of hockey we need to play to be successful,” Blashill said. “I thought we defended well, we were on top of them, we hounded and had chances.”

“If that’s the way we gotta play if we’re going to be in those 2-1 style games, we have to find ways to win them. I’ve said that lots here, but that’s the reality. There’s no magic pill to finding your way to win – it’s playing this way, with great structure and the right way, and again, find ways to win the game.”

The Red Wings continue their road trip with two games against the Florida Panthers starting Sunday.

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings Twitter Feed Link – –