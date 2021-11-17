Jeff Blashill explains why Dylan Larkin was removed from game vs. Stars

by

The Detroit Red Wings lost on Tuesday night to the Dallas Stars but the big news coming out of the game centered around captain Dylan Larkin being removed from the game and not returning.

Well, the mystery has been solved as Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said after the game that Larkin was removed due to COVID protocol.

Stay tuned.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.