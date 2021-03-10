Jeff Blashill explains why Evgeny Svechnikov was not in lineup

Sharing is caring!

Thought it was an all around solid effort for the Detroit Red Wings, their arch-nemesis Tampa Bay Lightning improved to 19-0-1 in their past 20 against them.

Blake Coleman‘s goal in overtime gave Tampa the win over Detroit, who hosted 750 fans at Little Caesars Arena.

However, fans may have noticed the absence of upstart forward Evgeny Svechnikov, who was scratched from the lineup.

Why, you may ask? According to head coach Jeff Blashill, it had to do with the return of captain Dylan Larkin to the roster after missing the previous four with injury.

“Larks (Larkin) was going in that spot on the power play, so that’s going to diminish his ice time,” explained Blashill. “I liked the combination of Ras (Michael Rasmussen) and Bobby (Ryan) there, so that was the line we decided to go with.”

In four games played this season, Svechnikov has scored twice to go with two assists.

– – Quotes via Max Bultman of The Athletic Link – –