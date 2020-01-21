Jeff Blashill gives extremely bleak injury update on F Anthony Mantha

Well, this is not what we wanted to hear.

According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Anthony Mantha (mid body) will be out for at least another month and possibly the remainder for the 2019-2020 season.

Back in late December, Blashill said the injury had to do with Mantha’s ribs.

“He’s got what I’d call rib-type issues and things associated with that,” Blashill said. “It’s not the head or anything like that or anything that would preclude him from having a long and real good career. But he’s going to be out for a real good stretch.”

This is obviously some tough news for Mantha and the Red Wings, especially because he had been playing pretty well (12 goals and 12 assists in 29 games) this season.