Jeff Blashill gives injury update on Bobby Ryan and Jonathan Bernier

The NHL Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Detroit Red Wings are once again expected to sell off assets in exchange for future draft capital.

And two of the more likely trade pieces on the roster haven’t played of late.

Both goaltender Jonathan Bernier and and forward Bobby Ryan have been absent the past several games with injury. Both are pending free-agents this offseason, and could be attractive options for teams looking to make a playoff push.

Head coach Jeff Blashill gave an update on the health of both players this afternoon, saying that Ryan was day to day, but that Bernier’s return isn’t imminent:

Saying all that: appears Smith will play, with Ryan out day-to-day, says Blashill. Bernier (lower body) was on ice briefly today, but no specific return date #RedWings — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) March 29, 2021

Ryan was signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, while Bernier is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed in 2018.