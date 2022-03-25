Jeff Blashill gives injury updates on G Thomas Greiss and D Marc Staal

On Friday, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to reporters and he gave an injury update on both G Thomas Greiss and D Marc Staal.
Blashill said that Greiss, who was injured during the Red Wing loss to the Islanders, has been ruled out for the weekend.
As far as Staal goes, Blashill said that he is questionable for Saturday’s game.
