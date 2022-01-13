Jeff Blashill gives update on injured Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

UPDATE:

According to a report from Daniella Bruce, it sounds like Dylan Larkin could potentially return to the ice for tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

On Thursday, Bruce reported that Larkin was on the ice for today’s skate. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said that Larkin will be a game-time decision.

Stay tuned.

Coach Blashill said this morning that Larkin will be a game time decision. #LGRW https://t.co/gloEQz0TnK — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 13, 2022

FROM WEDNESDAY:

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have any immediate update on the condition of captain Dylan Larkin, who departed Sunday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks during the 1st period after suffering an upper body injury.

However, prior to tonight’s tilt against the San Jose Sharks, he did offer a slightly more detailed prognosis. While Larkin won’t be playing tonight, Blashill hasn’t ruled him out for Thursday’s game.

Jeff Blashill says Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (upper body) out today, not ruled out for Thursday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 11, 2022

Larkin has tallied 16 goals and 16 assists so far this season.