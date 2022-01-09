Jeff Blashill gives updates on health of injured forwards Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings got a major scare on Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi left the ice immediately after taking a skate blade to his wrist in overtime, shedding his gloves and stick while making a beeline to the bench and subsequently to the locker room.

Following the game, head coach Jeff Blashill gave what was nothing short of an optimistic update on Bertuzzi’s condition, stating his belief that the rugged forward will be no worse for wear after indeed being cut by a skate blade on his wrist.

“Tyler got cut late in the game there, but I think in the end he’s going to be okay,” Blashill explained.

However, Blashill didn’t have any immediate update on the condition of captain Dylan Larkin, who departed the game during the 1st period after suffering an upper body injury.

“I don’t have a whole lot of info, let me get more info tomorrow for you when I know more,” he said.

The Red Wings settled for a point against the Ducks, dropping a 4-3 decision in the shootout after coming back to tie the game in the 3rd period. Bertuzzi tallied his 16th for Detroit, who also got goals from Filip Hronek (PP) and Vladislav Namestnikov.