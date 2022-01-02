Jeff Blashill laments lack of fight after Red Wings self-destruct in 3rd period vs. Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings were pushed around by their division rival Boston Bruins this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, giving up three 3rd period goals en route to their second consecutive defeat on home ice.

Only managing 23 shots on goal, Detroit suffered through several defensive lapses in the game’s final frame that saw Boston’s Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek all beat goaltender Alex Nedeljovic.

“We got through the first lucky a little bit,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “Could have been worse than 1-1. They came and competed harder than us in the first. Our competition level was better in the second. We have to find a way to score on the power play, or build momentum off it. Then we weren’t good enough in the third – we made some defensive blunders.”

Detroit also failed to convert on four power play opportunities, during two of which they weren’t able to register a single shot on goal. Of course, the game was marked by the physicality that ensued after several whistles in front of the crease as tempers between the two teams flared.

“They want to bully you, that’s how they are, and I don’t think fought hard enough for ourselves,” Blashill said.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored Detroit’s only goal, breaking the ice in the 1st period with his 13th tally of the season. The Red Wings will get back into the swing of things when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

