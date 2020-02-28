Jeff Blashill makes some ‘colorful’ comments after Red Wings blowout loss to Wild [Video]

At this point, the Detroit Red Wings (and their fans) have to be counting the days until the 2019-2020 season mercifully comes to an end.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

On Thursday night, the Red Wings were completely obliterated by the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena by a score of 7-1.

During the first period, it seemed clear that the Wings were not ready to play and that it was going to be a long night for the home team, which it was.

- Advertisement -

Following the game, head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to reporters and he used some colorful verbiage while doing so.

Check it out.

The worst thing we can do is…I call it the bitch fest where I bitch about them and they bitch about their line mates and someone bitches about their coach. We have to all stick together” pic.twitter.com/DicdRsXB7w — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) February 28, 2020

At least we have Detroit Tigers baseball to look forward…..ah, never mind.