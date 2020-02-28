20 F
Friday, February 28, 2020
Jeff Blashill makes some ‘colorful’ comments after Red Wings blowout loss to Wild [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

At this point, the Detroit Red Wings (and their fans) have to be counting the days until the 2019-2020 season mercifully comes to an end.

Embed from Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Red Wings were completely obliterated by the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena by a score of 7-1.

During the first period, it seemed clear that the Wings were not ready to play and that it was going to be a long night for the home team, which it was.

Following the game, head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to reporters and he used some colorful verbiage while doing so.

Check it out.

At least we have Detroit Tigers baseball to look forward…..ah, never mind.

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin looks/sounds completely demoralized in latest video

