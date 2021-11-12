Jeff Blashill praises Detroit Red Wings fans for being ‘electric’

The season is very young but Jeff Blashill has the Detroit Red Wings off to a solid start. That is especially true when it comes to playing at Little Caesars Arena, where the Red Wings have picked up 10 out of a possible 14 points so far this season.

Prior to Thursday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, Blashill spoke about what it has been like to play in front of an ‘electric’ crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

Blashill said that one of the concerns that came from moving to Joes Louis Arena to the LCA was whether or not the atmosphere would be as electric and it has been just that.

Blashill noted that his team has given Red Wings fans something to get excited about and they have reciprocated.

As the Red Wings go for four in a row, the electricity intensifies inside Little Caesars Arena. Coach, Jeff Blashill shared his take on the buildings energy. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Oudm5AGUys — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 12, 2021