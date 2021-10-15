Jeff Blashill provides health update on Dylan Larkin, who couldn’t practice today

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety thanks to his punch to the face of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during last night’s wild 7-6 overtime loss at Little Caesars Arena.

Prior to Larkin’s punch, he was hit from behind into the boards by Joseph, clearly agitating the Red Wings captain. He would leave the game before it was announced that he’d received a game-ending match penalty, leading many to wonder about the status of his neck. Larkin missed the final portion of games last season as he was recovering from a spear to the neck from Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn.

And according to head coach Jeff Blashill, Larkin wasn’t able to participate in practice today.

Jeff Blashill said Dylan Larkin couldn’t practice today. He will “see some people” after being hit in last night’s game vs. Tampa. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 15, 2021

