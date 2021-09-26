Jeff Blashill provides health update on Red Wings F Jakub Vrana

The Detroit Red Wings appear to already be behind the 8-ball before the 2021-22 NHL Season even begins.

Forward Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury shortly into yesterday’s practice, his first session on the ice since having his visa issue resolved. And according to head coach Jeff Blashill, Vrana will be needing to see a specialist.

Jeff Blashill said Red Wings F Jakub Vrana (shoulder) is seeing a specialist Monday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 26, 2021

Vrana was acquired from the Washington Capitals in the deal that saw Anthony Mantha go the other way; Vrana scored eight goals (four in one game against the Dallas Stars) and three assists in the 11 games he appeared in with his new club, and was re-signed to a new contract over the summer.