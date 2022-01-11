in Detroit Red Wings

Jeff Blashill provides optimistic update on Detroit Red Wings F Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have any immediate update on the condition of captain Dylan Larkin, who departed Sunday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks during the 1st period after suffering an upper body injury.

However, prior to tonight’s tilt against the San Jose Sharks, he did offer a slightly more detailed prognosis. While Larkin won’t be playing tonight, Blashill hasn’t ruled him out for Thursday’s game.

Larkin has tallied 16 goals and 16 assists so far this season.

