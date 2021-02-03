Jeff Blashill takes responsibility for Red Wings’ “terrible start”

Sharing is caring!

It was an ugly start to tonight’s game for the Detroit Red Wings against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Three quick strikes within five minutes of the opening faceoff saw Detroit fall into an early hole that they were ultimately unable to dig themselves out of. The Lightning played harder, won more defensive battles, and skated around the Red Wings en route to a 5-1 victory.

Detroit is now winless in seven games (0-5-2).

For head coach Jeff Blashill, he said the responsibility for the slow start to tonight’s game ultimately falls on his shoulders.

“It was a terrible start,” Blashill said afterwards. “They came out ready to play and we didn’t come out ready to play. Ultimataely, tha’ts my responsibility. They were on top of us, skating, and winning battles and we weren’t. Then you get down 3-0…the games’ not over, but you’ve dug yourself a huge hole.”

When asked how the team will be moving forward after this debacle now that the season is nearly 1/4 through, Blashill instead focused on the here and now, and the immediate future in the form of only the next game.

“I’m not worried about the amount of the season we’ve got left, I’m only worried about the next game. We need to make sure we play better than we did tonight. We have to make sure individuals are better and that we’re better as a group.”

So why was the team not better prepared to take on the defending Stanley Cup champions?

“I don’t have the answer to that,” Blashill answered. “If I did, we would have come out better at the start.”

The Red Wings will take on the Lightning once again tomorrow in the second game of their six-game road swing. Let’s hope that things are able to improve in a hurry before this season ends up too much like last year.

