Jeff Blashill won’t reveal if Red Wings have suspended Tyler Bertuzzi

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi found himself in the headlines last week when GM Steve Yzerman revealed that is the only player on the roster that hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

And for the rugged Bertuzzi, it isn’t because he’s not been able to receive the vaccination yet, but rather that he’s choosing not to outright. And because of his decision, he won’t be able to play in Canadian cities with his teammates owing to health and safety protocols.

While the NHL hasn’t introduced a vaccine mandate, they have given the teams the option to suspend players for not participating in team activities. However, the Red Wings have declined to say whether or not Bertuzzi was suspended, saying they “would keep it internally”.

“He skated (Friday) and he chose to skate today on his own,” Blashill said. “That’s up to him.”

The Red Wings are in Montreal tonight, and Bertuzzi isn’t with them. Detroit’s road trip continues tomorrow with a game against the Blackhawks, which Bertuzzi will join his teammates for.

“Certainly Tyler is a big part of our team, he’s a big part of who we are,” Blashill said. “He’s a real good player. The extent to which we miss Tyler depends on the guys who fill the responsibilities play. We’ll be excited to get Tyler back.”

The Red Wings take on the Canadiens tonight at 7:00 PM EST.

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –