Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

This is all kinds of awesome!
Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores native) are both big fans of the Detroit Red Wings and Michigan sports.
- Advertisement -
Tonight, they were the special guests of the Red Wings in the dressing room prior to their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, and read off the team’s starting lineups:
#RedWings starting lineup featuring @Jeff_Daniels & @DaveCoulier. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dq47XRTudi
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 7, 2020
- Advertisement -