Jeff Daniels’ tribute song to Al Kaline to be featured in Baseball Hall of Fame

Following the passing of the legendary Al Kaline, a tribute song was penned and performed by Hollywood actor and Detroit native Jeff Daniels.

And now, that song will be featured at Cooperstown.

The song, “Al Kaline”, was written for his childhood hero who passed away at the age of 85 last month. Administrators at the Hall of Fame asked Daniels for the original lyrics after hearing it broadcast. Needless to say, Daniels is still in disbelief.

“I’m still shaking my head in disbelief,” Daniels said by phone. “It’s certainly nothing you expect nor do you hope for. It’s beyond special. Certainly it’s as special as winning the Emmy, right up there with that. And it’s permanent. It’s there forever. I’m just…so honored.”

Kaline played all 22 years of his Major League career with Detroit, earning the nickname “Mr. Tiger” while appearing in 15 All-Star games and earning 10 Gold Glove Awards. He also helped Detroit to the 1968 World Series.

