41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Jeff Daniels’ tribute song to Al Kaline to be featured in Baseball Hall of Fame

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers News

MLB manager ‘Heard Chatter’ of July 1st Opening Day

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, we passed along a rumor from former Major League Baseball player Trevor Plouffe in which he said contacts of his have told...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

RUMOR: Ex-MLB player Trevor Plouffe tweets baseball season could begin in home stadiums

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've all been awaiting for the return of sports while the world attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus that's caused so...
Read more

Following the passing of the legendary Al Kaline, a tribute song was penned and performed by Hollywood actor and Detroit native Jeff Daniels.

And now, that song will be featured at Cooperstown.

The song, “Al Kaline”, was written for his childhood hero who passed away at the age of 85 last month. Administrators at the Hall of Fame asked Daniels for the original lyrics after hearing it broadcast. Needless to say, Daniels is still in disbelief.

“I’m still shaking my head in disbelief,” Daniels said by phone. “It’s certainly nothing you expect nor do you hope for. It’s beyond special. Certainly it’s as special as winning the Emmy, right up there with that. And it’s permanent. It’s there forever. I’m just…so honored.”

Kaline played all 22 years of his Major League career with Detroit, earning the nickname “Mr. Tiger” while appearing in 15 All-Star games and earning 10 Gold Glove Awards. He also helped Detroit to the 1968 World Series.

– – Quotes via Gary Graff of The Oakland Press Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleClayton: Detroit Lions first four 2020 opponents released

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.