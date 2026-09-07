Jeff Greenberg Out of the Running for Red Wings General Manager

Jeff Greenberg was being considered for the general manager position with the Red Wings until it was reported Monday that he has withdrawn his name from the running. Tigers director of baseball communications Peter Chase said this.

This comes after it was reported that the list of considered candidates had been shortened. Greenberg has made the switch between sports before, serving as associate general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks before taking over as general manager of the Detroit Tigers in September 2023.

Names Still in the Running

A few notable names remain possible candidates for the vacant GM position in Detroit. Brett Peterson, assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers, is one of them. Peterson has found success in Florida during his tenure there and was named general manager of the 2026 U.S. Men’s National Team for the world championship in March.

Another is Jeff Kealty, who was hired as assistant general manager of the San Jose Sharks in July after roughly 25 years with the Nashville Predators, where he rose to assistant GM and director of scouting. Andrew Thomas is also in the mix, and he is the second cross-sport name here: he is the Tigers’ vice president of baseball analytics, and before that he spent 2016 to 2019 as the lead hockey researcher for the Minnesota Wild.

Detroit Is Running Out of Runway

Training camp opens Sept. 17, and preseason is not far behind. Shawn Horcoff is handling day-to-day operations as interim general manager, but the job came with a restriction: he cannot make trades. Until Chris Ilitch hires someone, that tool stays off the table. The leadership gap is a major setback in an offseason when strong leadership is desperately needed. Patience among Wings fans is at an all-time low, and a decision can’t come soon enough. Although this GM update is not the one we are looking for, at least there is movement.