The Detroit Red Wings still have not signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and the reason he is not using the one route that would get him paid right now says plenty about the state of the Red Wings core. Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli reported Thursday that Edvinsson passed on offer-sheet interest from other teams because an offer sheet would have given Detroit the chance to match it and keep him, as DSN reported earlier Thursday.

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Dylan Larkin is unresolved too. He asked for a trade after last season and was suspended without pay after telling the team he would no longer play for Detroit, with interim general manager Shawn Horcoff saying he is prepared to wait as long as necessary for the right return. Edvinsson, meanwhile, needs a contract registered by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to play at all this season.

Well, with this drama being out now, there are more concerns about the Red Wings core in the future. Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff said in a video posted by the outlet, “This is less and less about Larkin and Edvinsson and more and more about Seider and Raymond and here’s why. There hasn’t been any type of resolution for the Larkin trade request or for Simon Edvinsson who’s not going to play with the Red Wings and we focus a lot on those two players but at the same time let’s not forget about the other players who had the nerve to sign a contract and play and continue to compete for the Detroit Red Wings.”

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) skates during the first period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Moritz Seider Is Under Contract for Four More Seasons

Defenseman Moritz Seider is under contract for four more seasons with the Red Wings after the 2026-27 NHL season. He will be getting $8,550,000 AAV during his contract with Detroit, a seven-year deal signed in September 2024 that runs through 2030-31. Seider could very well be the next captain for the Red Wings. He is not going to be going anywhere for this hockey team. Seider has a chance to be a lifelong member of this hockey team and has also not missed a game in his NHL career: 82 games in each of his first five seasons, and all 22 of Detroit’s games this season.

What needs to happen for the 2026-27 season is for them to trade both Edvinsson and Larkin and then reset everything once the season comes to an end.

Lucas Raymond Is Signed for Five More Seasons After This One

Lucas Raymond is another key core piece of the Red Wings for the future. Raymond makes $8,075,000 AAV on the eight-year, $64.6 million contract he signed in September 2024, which leaves five more seasons on the books after the 2026-27 NHL season. He needs to develop into the premier goal scorer for this team.

Alex DeBrincat Already Committed to the Red Wings Core

Alex DeBrincat signed a seven-year contract extension worth $91 million, a $13 million AAV, and it will begin in 2027-28. It is not a surprise he wanted to stay with Detroit since he is from Farmington Hills, Michigan. The truth is, even though the Red Wings have not been good this season, the players who want to be here are here and the ones who aren’t, aren’t.