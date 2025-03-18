Jeff Okudah Agrees to Contract with Detroit Lions Division Rival

Jeff Okudah is officially back in the NFC North.

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has officially signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Kevin Conner, CEO of UniSports Management. Okudah, now 26, reportedly fielded multiple offers but ultimately decided on a return to the NFC North to join defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the Vikings.

Jeff Okudah’s NFL History

Initially drafted by Detroit as the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Okudah was expected to anchor the Lions’ secondary for years. However, injuries and inconsistent performances derailed those plans, leading to a trade to the Atlanta Falcons after the 2022 season. His stint in Atlanta lasted just one season before spending the following year with the Houston Texans.

No Surprise

The Vikings’ decision to bring in Okudah shouldn’t come as a complete shock. Alec Lewis of The Athletic previously indicated Minnesota had long been interested in the former Ohio State star. Lewis pointed out Okudah’s potential fit due to his physical style and man-coverage skills, envisioning intriguing training camp battles against Vikings stars Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Now set to face his former Detroit team twice this coming season, Okudah’s move adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing NFC North rivalry.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

