Jeff Okudah Agrees to Contract with Detroit Lions Division Rival

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has officially signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Kevin Conner, CEO of UniSports Management. Okudah, now 26, reportedly fielded multiple offers but ultimately decided on a return to the NFC North to join defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the Vikings.

Jeff Okudah’s NFL History

Initially drafted by Detroit as the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Okudah was expected to anchor the Lions’ secondary for years. However, injuries and inconsistent performances derailed those plans, leading to a trade to the Atlanta Falcons after the 2022 season. His stint in Atlanta lasted just one season before spending the following year with the Houston Texans.

No Surprise

The Vikings’ decision to bring in Okudah shouldn’t come as a complete shock. Alec Lewis of The Athletic previously indicated Minnesota had long been interested in the former Ohio State star. Lewis pointed out Okudah’s potential fit due to his physical style and man-coverage skills, envisioning intriguing training camp battles against Vikings stars Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Now set to face his former Detroit team twice this coming season, Okudah’s move adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing NFC North rivalry.