Jeff Okudah apologizes to Detroit Lions teammates for ‘friendly fire’

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, you likely noticed that Lions CB Jeff Okudah made a pair of HUGE hits. The only problem is that the two hits came against his own teammates! During the game, Okudah hit both Julian Okwara and Kerby Joseph so hard that they exited the game and had to be evaluated for a concussion. Thankfully, Okwara was able to return to action, and though Joseph did not, he reportedly looked good to go after the conclusion of the game.

What did Jeff Okudah do to apologize?

We are sure that Okudah spoke to both Julian Okwara and Kerby Joseph in person after the game, but he also took to Twitter to offer to pay for dinner.

Check it out.

Following the tweet, Okwara accepted the offer.

At the time of this post, Joseph has yet to respond to Okudah’s offer on Twitter, but something tells us a rookie is not about to turn down a free dinner!