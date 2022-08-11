On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions released their unofficial depth chart for Friday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and one thing that is getting attention is that Jeff Okudah is listed behind Will Harris for a starting CB role.

Following the release of the depth chart, Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that Harris was the starter at the end of the 2021 season and that is why he is where he is on the “unofficial” depth chart.

“I would say it’s officially unofficial,” Campbell told reporters Wednesday, in reference to Okudah being placed behind Harris on the depth chart. “I mean Will started for us at the end of the year. I mean, he was our starter. So, why would he not be up there at No. 1?”

Jeff Okudah comments on being listed behind Will Harris on Lions’ depth chart

Jeff Okudah is not phased one bit by not being listed as a starter on the depth chart because he has always treated everything as a competition.

“Way I’ve always approached it, I always feel there’s a competition, even when there wasn’t really competition,” Okudah expressed to reporters Wednesday. “I always take everything as competition. I just demanded that out of myself. So, whether there was competition or whether there wasn’t, I would have the same mindset.”

Okudah, who is returning from an Achilles injury that he suffered during the Lions’ 2021 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, feel like he is on the right track.

“Yeah, I think everything’s coming together pretty smooth,” Okudah said. “This week’s felt pretty good. So, I mean, I’m my toughest critic. But, I’m not trying to be too hard on myself, not playing in 11 months and being out here after the Achilles. So, I’m happy where I’m at, but at the same time, I’m still demanding more of myself every single day to get to that next level.”

