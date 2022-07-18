Jeff Okudah predicted to make Detroit Lions investment worthwhile

When the Detroit Lions selected CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would live up to the hype and be a lock-down cornerback for the next decade or so.

Well, fast forward to the present and Okudah has played in just 10 games with the Lions, including just one game in 2021 due to an Achilles injury.

Now, the hope is that Okudah, who should be 100% full-go by the time Training Camp rolls around, can put the past in the past and be a playmaker on a Lions defense that could certainly use a playmaker.

Jeff Okudah will revive his career in a significant way

In a recent article put out by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, he makes 100 bold predictions for the 2022 season and Okudah made the cut.

Here is what Orr has to say about Okudah making the Lions’ patience and investment pay off.

The former No. 3 pick has played just 10 NFL games in two seasons, which seems to give us the license to label him a bust. False! With a full season under his belt in 2023, the Lions’ patience and investment finally will pay off.

In addition, Orr is predicting the Detroit Lions will win over 6.5 games in 2022, which in my opinion, is a solid prediction.

Nation, what are your expectations for Jeff Okudah in 2022?

