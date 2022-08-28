Following Sunday’s preseason finale on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked by a reporter if Jeff Okudah is his starting cornerback and Campbell spilled the beans.

“Yeah, I would say that,” Campbell told reporters. “There’s nothing after these two weeks that tell me that, that’s not his job right now.”

Jeff Okudah reacts to Dan Campbell’s big announcement

Just minutes after Dan Campbell announced that Jeff Okudah will be one of the Detroit Lions’ starting cornerbacks in Week 1, Okudah seemingly reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Thank you for all the support through the highs and lows… God is good,” Okudah tweeted.

Thank you for all the support through the highs and lows… God is good. 🙏🏾 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) August 29, 2022

Heading into training camp, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that ‘nobody wants it more’ than third-year cornerback, Jeff Okudah.

“Nobody wants it more than he does,” Campbell said at the beginning of training camp. “I mean he’s put in the work, he looks healthy, and I think at this point all you can do now is go to work and show what you’ve got and see if you can continue to progress. Because look, ultimately, that’s the thing here is he just hadn’t got a ton of football in him because of the injury.”

Following his first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Okudah spoke to the media about what it was like to take the field in a game for the first time in 334 days.

“It was surreal to be honest with you, but just a blessing to get back out there with the guys,” Okudah said. “Special moment, same field I got hurt last year and being able to play. It’s been a long journey, so to be able to take that step in the right direction is big today.”

“I think it was solid, all things considered it was solid,” he said. “I mean for me being a perfectionist, I hate that a receiver caught a ball on me, but it’s definitely something I can look at and build on it.”

