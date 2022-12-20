Detroit Lions News

Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500

  • After a 1-6 start, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7 on the season
  • Jeff Okudah is not satisfied

Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.

What did Jeff Okudah say about the Detroit Lions having a .500 record?

Following Sunday’s win over the Jets, Okudah spoke to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, and when asked about changing the Same Old Lions narrative, he said it “feels good” but the Lions are not satisfied with where they are.

“It feels good to change that narrative but at the end of the day, I don’t think anybody came out here to be .500,” Okudah told ESPN. “We want to see how far this thing can really go.”

Up next for Okudah and the Lions is a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are also fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Lions are currently favored, but you can expect for the Panthers to give everything they have to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Nation, what do you think is the ceiling for the 2022 Detroit Lions?

