Jeff Okudah speaks to Detroit media after Lions select him with No. 3 pick

Jeff Okudah‘s dream came true on Thursday night when the Detroit Lions selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Following the selection, Okudah hopped on a conference call with Detroit media members for the first time, and here are some of the highlights.

New Lions CB Jeff Okudah on conference all with Detroit reporters: "I'm just intrigued to see where I can fit in, where I can earn my keep." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 24, 2020

Jeff Okudah, whose mother passed away not long after he got to Ohio State, said his mom would have been proud tonight and he's looking forward to having a quiet moment alone later to talk to her. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 24, 2020

Jeff Okudah on a conference call with the Lions media: Said he reached out to Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Stephon Gilmore for advice on being an NFL CB — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) April 24, 2020

Okudah said he’s played in a lot of different defenses at Ohio State and thinks he’ll fit in well in Detroit. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 24, 2020

What is Okudah’s best asset: “My technique. I try to sharpen my sword every chance I get." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 24, 2020