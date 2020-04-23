41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Jeff Okudah speaks to Detroit media after Lions select him with No. 3 pick

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions newest CB Jeff Okudah jersey already released

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Just moments after...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pauses draft to make special announcement

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday night, just before announcing who the Las Vegas Raiders were going to select with the No. 19 pick in the first round...
Read more

Jeff Okudah‘s dream came true on Thursday night when the Detroit Lions selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Following the selection, Okudah hopped on a conference call with Detroit media members for the first time, and here are some of the highlights.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views31

More on this topic

Previous articleJeff Okudah takes to Twitter after being drafted by Detroit Lions
Next articleNFL commissioner Roger Goodell pauses draft to make special announcement

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.