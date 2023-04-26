After being traded to the Atlanta Falcons from the Detroit Lions earlier this month, cornerback Jeff Okudah recently expressed his excitement for a fresh start with his new team during his introductory media session. Despite feeling bittersweet about leaving behind the relationships he formed during his three-year tenure with the Lions, Okudah is looking forward to the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and make the most of his chance at redemption with the Falcons.

Why it Matters

As the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Okudah struggled to find his footing in Detroit due to his inability to stay healthy and his inconsistent performance. However, he showed signs of improvement during the 2022 season, recording a career-high in total tackles and passes defended.

- Advertisement -

Key Points

Okudah has been traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

Okudah expressed his excitement for a fresh start with the Falcons during his introductory media session.

He acknowledged feeling bittersweet about leaving behind the relationships he formed during his three-year tenure with the Lions.

Okudah struggled with injuries and inconsistent performance during his time with the Lions.

He showed promise during the last season, recording a career-high in total tackles and passes defended.

Jeff Okudah talks about leaving Detroit Lions

During his introductory press conference with the Falcons, Okudah said being traded from the Lions was “bittersweet.”

“I would say it's a little bittersweet from the standpoint of the relationships that you form playing for a team for three years,” Okudah told reporters on Tuesday. “But I was definitely excited about the opportunity to have a fresh start here in Atlanta, and it's kind of an opportunity to wipe the slate clean.”

Bottom Line – Starting fresh in Atlanta

Okudah's trade to the Atlanta Falcons presents him with a fresh start and a chance at redemption after a disappointing tenure with the Lions. While there are no guarantees that he will succeed with his new team, Okudah has the potential to make a significant impact if he can stay healthy and improve his performance on the field. We certainly thank Okudah for his efforts with the Lions, and we wish him the best in Atlanta.