Jeff Okudah’s first official photo in a Detroit Lions uniform is perfection

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

The Detroit Lions used the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State and now we wait to see if he can live up to the hype. (I believe he absolutely will!)

The Lions recently held their photo day and on Sunday, they tweeted out a photo of Okudah wearing his home uniform for the first time.

Unless the NFL changes their rules (unlikely), Okudah will not be allowed to wear No. 1 during his career, but the photo below gives us a good idea of what he will look like when the season begins.

