Jeff Okudah’s wingman just became available for Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions made the decision to trade Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, everybody knew Lions GM Bob Quinn had to make a big move to replace him.

Quinn did exactly that by using the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State to step in for Slay.

In addition, drafting Okudah, Quinn also signed veteran CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year deal. The problem, in my opinion, is that Trufant is closer to being washed up completely than he is to being what he was a few seasons ago.

Even before the Lions signed Trufant, I begged for them to make a play for former Tennessee Titans CB Logan Ryan. Ryan, who also spent time with Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn while they were all with the Patriots, may be roughly the same age as Trufant but he is a much better player (18 passes defended and four interceptions).

Though many thought Ryan would end up re-signing with the Titans, he announced on Tuesday that his time in Tennessee is over.

The Lions currently have just shy of $30 million remaining in cap space and though some of that will have to go towards giving Kenny Golladay a contract extension before the 2021 season, they will still have enough to sign Logan.

In my opinion, Logan would be the perfect wingman for Okudan and it would be wise for Bob Quinn to make him an offer he cannot refuse.

Nation, what do you think?