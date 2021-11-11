Jeff Van Gundy roasts the Detroit Lions during Pistons game

The futility that is the history fo the Detroit Lions isn’t exactly a secret in the sports world. Of course, we in the Motor City are all fully aware of the fact the team has won a single playoff game since 1957, and that it will likely be plenty of time before the seemingly impossible happens and a postseason win happens.

And now, a national pundit is getting in on the fun.

During last night’s nationally televised game between the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, a graphic was shown on the screen indicating the last time any of the four major Detroit sports franchises won a playoff game/series. Of course, “1957” was below the Lions logo. And commentator Jeff Van Gundy had some choice words for the Lions:

“That’s not a drought, that’s horrific…the Lions should have to go to NFL Europe,” he said.

Jeff Van Gundy rips Lions during Pistons game: “Go to NFL Europe” pic.twitter.com/SE9SJQY37W — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 11, 2021