The controversy surrounding the Detroit Lions’ false-start penalties during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears has taken another interesting turn. After Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany accused Chicago’s defense of simulating Jared Goff’s snap count, Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons fired back with some rather blunt comments of his own.

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Simmons vehemently denied the allegations following Chicago’s 39-35 victory at Ford Field. In fact, the veteran defensive tackle suggested that the Lions were simply complaining because they lost the football game.

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeffery Simmons Fires Back at Christian Mahogany

Following Thursday’s game, Mahogany accused Chicago’s defenders of using Goff’s cadence to draw Detroit’s offensive linemen into false-start penalties. Mahogany also revealed that both he and fellow offensive lineman Tate Ratledge were wearing microphones, suggesting that the NFL could review the recordings to determine what was said.

When asked about the allegations, Simmons wasted little time dismissing them during an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

“We don’t have to. We don’t have to,” Simmons told the Detroit Free Press. “We line up and play football. They quarterback check. I said, ‘Run.’ I didn’t say, ‘Hut.’ I mean, their cadence, they say, ‘White 80, white 80.’

“I mean, when you lose football games, it’s a lot of complaining and a lot of crying. I mean, there was a couple times that they false start, we didn’t say a word. So that’s their problem, not ours.”

Jeffery Simmons Explains What He Was Saying

Simmons went on to explain that when he yelled “run” before the ball was snapped, he was simply communicating with his fellow defenders after recognizing that Goff was checking to a running play. According to Simmons, his words were never intended to disrupt Detroit’s offensive signals.

“If I say, ‘Run,’ I’m telling my defense, run,” Simmons said. “Think I care to tell them what they about to do? I’m talking to my guys. So all the crying that they’re doing, that’s a them problem, not me.”

According to The Detroit News, Lions center Juice Scruggs was flagged for three false-start penalties, while Mahogany was flagged once. Simmons also acknowledged that an official spoke to him about simulating the snap count, but he maintained that he was not doing anything illegal.

Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears Rivalry Continues to Heat Up

Interestingly, Simmons had already sent a warning to the Detroit Lions earlier in the week. His latest comments should only add more fuel to a rivalry that has intensified since Ben Johnson left Detroit to become Chicago’s head coach.

While Mahogany suggested the NFL could investigate the situation, Goff acknowledged that he did not know whether Chicago’s defenders were intentionally simulating the snap count. The Lions quarterback also made it clear that the controversy was not the deciding factor in Thursday’s loss.

There is no question that Detroit had plenty of opportunities to win the football game, regardless of what was being said at the line of scrimmage. However, Simmons’ decision to publicly accuse the Lions of crying and complaining should make the next meeting between these two teams even more entertaining.

Something tells me the Lions’ offensive linemen will remember these comments.