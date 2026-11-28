For all the noise Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made during and after Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions, his actual performance apparently left plenty to be desired. Despite being at the center of a controversy involving accusations of illegally simulating Jared Goff’s snap count, Simmons posted one of his worst Pro Football Focus grades in five seasons.

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Jeffery Simmons PFF Grade Against Detroit

According to Al Karsten on X, Simmons received a defensive grade of just 43.6 from PFF for his performance against Detroit. That was easily his lowest grade in four games with the Bears and his third-lowest grade over his last 69 games.

Bears DT Jeffery Simmons recorded a PFF defensive grade of just 43.6 in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.



By far the lowest of his brief four-game tenure with the Bears and his third-lowest over the last five seasons (69 games).



Credit to Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany,… — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) November 28, 2026

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Kept Jeffery Simmons in Check

Give credit to Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Miles Frazier and Juice Scruggs for limiting the effectiveness of one of the NFL’s premier defensive tackles. Despite Detroit ultimately losing 39-35, its interior offensive line apparently did a pretty impressive job against Simmons.

Of course, Simmons made headlines for an entirely different reason on Thanksgiving. Following the game, Mahogany accused the Bears of simulating Detroit’s snap count, while CBS analyst J.J. Watt also questioned Simmons’ actions during the broadcast.

Things got even more interesting Friday night when ESPN revealed that the NFL had previously singled out Simmons for potentially suspicious pre-snap behavior in an officiating instructional video distributed to all 32 teams on Nov. 4.

Simmons has denied intentionally mimicking Goff’s cadence, and no violation has been definitively established. Regardless, for a player who had plenty to say following Thursday’s victory, that 43.6 defensive grade isn’t exactly something worth bragging about.

Chicago may have won the game, but Detroit’s interior offensive linemen deserve some recognition for how they handled Simmons. Hopefully, they’ll get another opportunity to do the same when the teams meet again in Week 17.