Apparently, Jeffery Simmons isn’t quite ready to move on from the Chicago Bears’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions. After being accused of illegally simulating Detroit’s snap count during Chicago’s 39-35 victory at Ford Field, the veteran defensive tackle appears to be having a little fun at the Lions’ expense.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Simmons, who vehemently denied the accusations made by Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, has taken the controversy to Instagram.

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeffery Simmons Trolls Detroit Lions With Instagram Post

On Friday, Simmons shared a video of a botched Lions snap on his Instagram story, accompanied by a rather interesting one-word caption. Simmons simply wrote, “Hut…..”

Bears DT Jeffery Simmons having some fun on Instagram with the Lions claiming he simulated the snap count.



Simmons' caption: "Hut….." pic.twitter.com/4Ymo4KnOAO — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 28, 2026

Of course, the caption is particularly interesting considering what Simmons had to say following Thursday’s game. The three-time All-Pro specifically denied yelling that word while explaining that he was communicating with his defensive teammates.

“First off, I have no reason to say ‘hut,’” Simmons said, according to Roundtable Sports’ Nicholas Moreano.

Apparently, Simmons couldn’t resist the opportunity to use that exact word to troll the Lions less than 24 hours later.

Detroit Lions Will Get Another Shot at Jeffery Simmons

The controversy became even more interesting Friday night when ESPN revealed that the NFL had previously highlighted Simmons’ potentially suspicious pre-snap tactics in an officiating video distributed to all 32 teams on November 4. Additionally, Jared Goff indicated that Simmons crossed the line on at least one occasion during Thursday’s game.

While Simmons’ Instagram post certainly isn’t an admission of guilt, it’s clear that he isn’t particularly concerned about upsetting anyone in Detroit. The Lions will get another opportunity to face Simmons and the Bears on January 3 at Soldier Field, and there should be no shortage of motivation for Detroit’s offensive line.

Let’s see who gets the last laugh.