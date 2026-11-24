The Detroit Lions will have their hands full on Thanksgiving Day when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. One player the Lions will have to pay particularly close attention to is Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is coming off a dominant performance and doesn’t seem particularly concerned about facing Detroit.

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Simmons, who was acquired by the Bears in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, recorded three sacks during Sunday’s 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. With both the Lions and Bears entering Thursday’s matchup with 8-2 records, Simmons has an opportunity to make another significant impact in a game with massive NFC North implications.

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeffery Simmons Sends Warning to Detroit Lions

Following Sunday’s victory over the Saints, Simmons was asked about the upcoming Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions. The three-time All-Pro defensive tackle made it clear that Chicago’s approach isn’t going to change based on who is lining up across from them.

“I know we’re 8-2 right now, but we’re 0 and 2 in the division,” Simmons said. “But it really don’t matter if it’s Detroit. Tom Brady, we’re still playing. It doesn’t matter who we line up across from us. Our job is to go out there and dominate.”

Simmons went on to emphasize that the Bears’ objective is to dominate regardless of their opponent. Considering what he accomplished against New Orleans on Sunday, the Lions would be wise to take that message seriously.

Bears Still Chasing First NFC North Win

Chicago has won five consecutive games and has not trailed at any point during that stretch. However, the Bears have yet to win a game against an NFC North opponent this season, something they will be looking to change on Thursday.

Dan Campbell Knows What Lions Are Up Against

During his Monday media availability, Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the challenge Simmons presents, emphasizing that Detroit cannot afford lapses against the talented defensive tackle. Keeping Simmons away from Jared Goff will undoubtedly be one of the Lions’ biggest priorities on Thanksgiving.

Campbell has already expressed his excitement about facing the Bears, and there certainly won’t be a shortage of motivation on either sideline. With former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to Ford Field and first place in the NFC North on the line, Thursday’s game has all the makings of a Thanksgiving classic.

Simmons has made his intentions clear, but talking about dominating the Lions and actually doing it are two entirely different things. Detroit’s offensive line will have an opportunity to deliver a message of its own on Thursday afternoon.