Jeimer Candelario crushes baseball to tie game in the tenth

Just after the Detroit Tigers tied the game in the 8th on the crafty feet of Derek Hill, they relinquished the lead in the top of the 10th. Down to their final strike, Jeimer Candelario, the Candy Man, delivered.

Thought we were playing baseball not Candy Crush! pic.twitter.com/IZFAAeDbwj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 12, 2021

Jeimer has had a quietly good season. He is the Major League leader in doubles and currently sports a 3.0 WAR on the season. It took a while for him to figure things out at the plate, but as he comes into his own he will be a nice piece moving forward for the Tigers and their push back into relevance.