Jeimer Candelario’s prediction for 2022 will make Detroit Tigers fans smile

The Detroit Tigers took big strides in 2021 under new manager AJ Hinch. And according to 2021 Tiger of the Year Jeimer Candelario, bigger and better things are on the horizon.

The Tigers, who went 69-66 when the calendar turned to May, have already acquired two-time Gold Glove winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. Candelario and his teammates have noticed, and are excited for the potential for more additions.

“I know Al is going to do a really good job,” Candelario said. “He’s going to select the pieces that we need to compete. There’s a lot of free agents, it’s going to be special. You just gotta wait and see how it’s going to be, but I know that we’re going to be really good in 2022.”

“We’re getting better every single day, even in the offseason.” He said next year’s team is “going to be even better than this year.”

“That’s our mentality,” he said. “That’s our goal.”

– – Quotes via Audacy Link – –