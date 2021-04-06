‘Jeopardy!’ guest host Aaron Rodgers gets trolled over NFC title game

Sharing is caring!

The Green Bay Packers‘ season came to a disappointing halt against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, and it was a bizarre decision from Packers coach Matt Lafleur that had everyone talking afterwards of what potentially could have been.

With his team down by eight points and facing a 4th-and-goal from the 8 yard line with 2:05 remaining, Lafleur instead elected to trot out kicker Mason Crosby for a field goal. The Packers weren’t able to get a stop after that, as the Bucs prevailed by a 31-26 final score, sending Tom Brady to his 10th Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, it’s now been 10 years since Green Bay participated in the Big Game.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is filling in his time serving as a guest host for ‘Jeopardy!’, and one contestant decided to have some fun at his expense. Two day champion Scott Shewfeld wrote “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” as his question in the Final Jeopardy round, causing noticeable laughter in the studio.

“That’s a really good question, Scott,” Rodgers responded, “but it’s not the right one here.”

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?” Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021