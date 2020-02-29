33.1 F
“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek roasts Michigan Wolverines fan

The legendary game show host had a bit of fun at a Wolverine fan's expense.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Legendary “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek had a bit of fun at a Michigan Wolverines fan’s expense on a recent show.

Check out the exchange below:

“Aaron…is our champion,” Trebek said. “He is a law student and a loyal fan of the University of Michigan Athletics, who got smoked in college football this year by The Tide. Alabama. What are you hoping for next year?”

Of course, the loss in the Citrus Bowl to the favored Crimson Tide was nothing compared to the first event that the contestant watched – one that the mere memory of makes all Michigan fans shudder.

“It’s been a rough decade or so,” he responded. “The very first Michigan sporting event I saw was the historic loss to Appalachian State so it can only go up from there.”

Kudos to contestant Aaron for being a good sport!

