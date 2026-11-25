The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director continues to generate headlines, and apparently, another prominent SEC athletic director isn’t interested in making the move to Ann Arbor. According to a recent report, South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati turned down an opportunity to interview for Michigan’s opening.

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The revelation is particularly interesting considering Michigan has since backed out of its agreement to hire Trev Alberts away from Texas A&M. The Wolverines now find themselves continuing their search for a permanent replacement for Warde Manuel, while facing considerable backlash from Michigan fans over the handling of the situation.

Jeremiah Donati, University of South Carolina Athletics Director speaks with media during the South Carolina football’s Williams-Brice Stadium tour Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026 in Columbia, S.C. It is the latest progress in the first of South Carolina Athletics’ planned three-phased Williams-Brice Stadium Reimagined Project. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeremiah Donati Turns Down Michigan’s Interest

According to a report from Jordan Kaye of The State, two sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Donati recently declined a request to interview for Michigan’s athletic director position. Michigan retained search firm ZRG Turnkey to oversee its search, a firm South Carolina has previously utilized for several of its own hires.

Donati arrived at South Carolina in December 2024 after spending 12 years at TCU, including seven as the Horned Frogs’ athletic director. According to the report, he currently earns $2 million annually and is under contract with the Gamecocks through June 30, 2031.

Since arriving in Columbia, Donati has overseen increased investment in South Carolina’s athletic programs while helping advance renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium. His experience navigating the financial challenges of modern college athletics makes it understandable why Michigan would have expressed interest.

Michigan’s Athletic Director Search Raises More Questions

Michigan’s search has already taken an unexpected turn after the university reversed course on hiring Alberts, a development also covered by the Associated Press. Now, the revelation that another prominent SEC athletic director previously declined an interview adds another layer to the situation.

Donati’s Decision Came Before the Alberts Reversal

Donati reportedly turned down Michigan’s interest before the Alberts agreement fell apart. There is no indication that Michigan has approached Donati again or that he has reconsidered his decision.

For a university with Michigan’s resources, national brand, and athletic tradition, there should be no shortage of qualified candidates. However, between Donati declining an interview and the Alberts agreement falling apart, Michigan’s search certainly hasn’t gone according to plan.