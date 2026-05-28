Jeremiyah Love Accidentally Roasts Jared Goff in Viral Moment

The Detroit Lions fanbase has officially found its newest accidental comedy moment of the offseason.

And somehow, it involves Jared Goff being completely unrecognizable to an NFL player.

During a recent appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Jeremiyah Love participated in a game where he had to identify NFL players from photos.

Things went off the rails pretty quickly.

Jeremiyah Love Had Absolutely No Idea Who Jared Goff Was

When Love was shown a picture of Goff, there was immediate confusion.

Not mild confusion either.

Full blown “who is this human being?” confusion.

At one point, Love reportedly asked:

“He’s a QB? Was he good…? He’s on your team right now?!”

That line instantly sent Lions fans into hysterics online.

To make matters even funnier, the entire exchange happened while sitting with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who probably did not expect his own quarterback to become a trivia disaster.

Lions Fans Immediately Came to Goff’s Defense

Naturally, Detroit fans flooded social media almost immediately.

After all, this is the same quarterback who just threw for more than 4,500 yards and 34 touchdowns while helping keep Detroit among the NFC’s top contenders.

Goff has gone from former castoff to franchise centerpiece during his time in Detroit, and Lions fans are fiercely protective of him these days.

Which honestly made the clip even funnier.

Because while fans were pretending to be offended, most were also laughing at how absurd the entire interaction became.

Jared Goff Continues to Be Weirdly Underrated

The funniest part about the moment may actually be how perfectly it sums up Goff’s NFL reputation nationally.

Despite consistently putting up massive numbers, leading playoff teams, and helping transform the Lions into contenders, Goff still somehow feels overlooked in broader NFL conversations.

He is rarely treated like a superstar even though his production says otherwise.

Apparently, in some cases, he is not even recognizable.

That probably says less about Goff and more about how anonymous quarterbacks can become outside their own markets unless they constantly dominate headlines.

Still, Lions fans are absolutely going to hold onto this clip for a while.

The Lions Quarterback Room Is Doing Just Fine

For what it is worth, Detroit probably is not too worried about Love’s scouting report on Goff.

The Lions enter 2026 feeling extremely confident about their quarterback situation with Goff firmly entrenched as the starter and veteran Teddy Bridgewater once again serving as the experienced backup.

So no, Lions fans do not need to panic because one rookie briefly forgot who their quarterback was.

But they absolutely should continue enjoying the internet roasting that followed.

Because honestly, the clip is hilarious.