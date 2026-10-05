Jeremy Fears Jr. Voted Big Ten’s Preseason Best

The Big Ten announced Sunday that Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is its Preseason Player of the Year, a season after he led the nation in assists at 9.4 per game.

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Fears Jr. was one of two unanimous selections to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, along with Nebraska senior Pryce Sandfort. Michigan placed two guards on that team, Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, to Michigan State’s one.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Reset The MSU Assist Record

He is looking to build on a school record-setting season. Last year he had 328 assists, the most by any Spartan in a single season, passing Cassius Winston’s 291, set in 2018-19. He was also the only player in the country to average at least 15 points and nine assists. This season, he will look to potentially break the MSU record for career assists, as he is 326 assists short of Winston’s 890.

Michigan Has A Title To Defend And A Roster To Rebuild

The reigning national champions face an uphill battle if they want to repeat. Three Wolverines went in the first round of the 2026 NBA draft, and head coach Dusty May also left for the NBA, joining the Dallas Mavericks.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans will look to reclaim the state rivalry after being swept by the Wolverines last season. Izzo retooled his lineup, with four players who averaged over 10 minutes leaving due to graduation or transfer. MSU is still expected to contend, ranked seventh in CBS Sports’ preseason Top 25.

Fears Jr. Set The Table In The Exhibition Opener

The Spartans got an early start this season, playing their first exhibition against Incarnate Word on Friday. They won handily, 89-59, with Fears Jr. already showing off his floor-general status. In just 22 minutes he had 13 assists, more than half of the team’s 25, plus six steals. He will want more from the scoring side, though: he finished with 10 points on three-for-seven shooting.

If Fears Jr. is to win Big Ten Player of the Year at season’s end, he may need to improve his three-point shot. He shot 32.1% from distance on 3.1 attempts per game. If he wishes to make another scoring jump to help lead the Spartans, the long-range shot will have to come with it.