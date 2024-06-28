in MSU

Jeremy Fears Jr. Cleared for MSU Return, Granted Medical Redshirt

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Granted Medical Redshirt for 2023-24 Season

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has been granted a medical redshirt for the 2023-24 season, giving the second-year player four years of eligibility remaining.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan State NCAA Tournament Michigan State vs. Marquette Tyson Walker Michigan State basketball

Jeremy Fears Jr. Injury and Redshirt Approval

Fears, who hails from Joliet, Illinois, appeared in only 12 games during the previous season due to a thigh injury sustained in an act of gun violence. The NCAA’s redshirt approval was based on a special exemption, as Fears played in 34.29% of the team’s games, surpassing the typical 30% threshold for eligibility.

Performance and Future Plans

During his limited play, Fears averaged 15.3 minutes per game, shooting 50% from the field and tallying 10 assists in his final game against Stony Brook. Fears, who was ranked 31st in the 247Sports Composite rankings as a high school recruit, talked about his redshirt status and upcoming participation in Moneyball Pro-Am last night.

“Jeremy Fears Jr. is a-okay,” he said. “(I’m) 100%, no restrictions – able to practice, play in games, play in scrimmages, everything.” He noted that he plans to play in games later in the session.

Impact on MSU Basketball

With the departure of AJ Hoggard, who graduated and transferred to Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-2 Fears will be a key player for MSU basketball. Stay tuned for more updates on Jeremy Fears Jr. and the Michigan State basketball team as the offseason progresses.

